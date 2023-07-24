Police Chase Ends with Crash after Hit-and-Run
Police arrested a 34-year-old man in Rockland fro OUI and other charges after a hit-and-run and police chase Saturday night.
Driver Crashes after Hit-and-Run and Police Chase
The Rockland Police Department said Kody Knudsen from Jensen Beach, Florida refused to stop for officers on Main Street after he hit another vehicle near Myrtle Street Tavern around 9:40 pm.
Suspect Went Off the Road and Crashed
Knudson “accelerated away from the officers” and failed to stop at a stop sign causing him to go off the road and crash onto private property near North Main Street. Police said he “continued to attempt to operate the vehicle even after it became immobilized and refused the commands of the officers during his arrest.”
Multiple Charges
Knudson is facing several charges including Operating Under the Influence, Aggravated Driving to Endanger, Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention, Refusing to Stop for a Law Enforcement Officer, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Operating without a License.
Several Agencies Assisted
Assisting the Rockland Police was the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Rockland EMS and Camden Exxon.
