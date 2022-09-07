72-year-old Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Saint-Léonard, N.B.

Police say a 72-year-old Sackville man died after crashing his motorcycle in Saint-Léonard, N.B. on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP, Saint-Léonard fire department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded around 2:00 p.m. to a report of a motorcycle crash on Route 17, also known as the Stewart Highway.



Police say the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The victim’s identity was not released.

According to investigators, the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver crossed the shoulder of the road and lost control of his motorcycle.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death. The highway was closed for about two hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Saint-Léonard RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [