Police Looking for Pickup after Hit and Run in Caribou, Maine
The Caribou Police Department is looking for a red pickup after a hit and run crash Friday at the intersection of Fort Fairfield Road and Main Siding Road.
Pickup Involved in Maine Crash Failed to Stop
Police said an older model red pickup “failed to stop at the stop sign and crossed into the path of a vehicle which was eastbound on the Fort Rd” around 6 pm.
Driver Fled the Scene
The pickup fled the scene towards Caribou at a high rate of speed.
Caribou PD Looking for Information
Contact the Caribou Police Department at (207) 493-3301 if you have any information about the pickup or the driver.
Breaking News Updates and App Alerts
This news story will be updated on the station's social media and on the Caribou Police Department Facebook page when more information is released. Download the app for alerts sent directly to your smart devices.
Get our free mobile app
- READ MORE: Three Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine after Police Chase
- ALSO READ: Man Faces up to 55 Years for Drug Trafficking and Firearm
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
2023 Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes
These movies pulled off an impressive feat: They did not get a single positive review on Rotten Tomatoes.