Police Looking for Pickup after Hit and Run in Caribou, Maine

The Caribou Police Department is looking for a red pickup after a hit and run crash Friday at the intersection of Fort Fairfield Road and Main Siding Road.

Pickup Involved in Maine Crash Failed to Stop

Police said an older model red pickup “failed to stop at the stop sign and crossed into the path of a vehicle which was eastbound on the Fort Rd” around 6 pm.

Driver Fled the Scene

The pickup fled the scene towards Caribou at a high rate of speed.

Caribou PD Looking for Information

Contact the Caribou Police Department at (207) 493-3301 if you have any information about the pickup or the driver.

