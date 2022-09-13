RCMP Looking for Info on Hit and Run in Long Point, New Brunswick

The Hampton RCMP is investigating a hit and run involving a parked vehicle in Long Point, New Brunswick on August 27, 2022. They are asking for any information from the public related to the incident.

Hit and Run Happened in the Overnight Hours

Police believe the hit and run on Route 850 happened in the overnight hour at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 27. Officials received a report of the incident around 8:15 a.m.

Driver Fled the Scene after Hitting SUV

During the investigation, law enforcement believe a vehicle was going westbound and collided with an SUV parked on the side of the road. The collision caused the SUV to hit another parked vehicle. The driver then fled the scene. Both parked vehicles had major damage, said the Hampton RCMP.

Contact the Hampton RCMP and Call Crime Stoppers

Contact the Hampton RCMP at 506-832-5566 if you have any information related to the hit and run incident in Long Point, New Brunswick. Also let police know if you were in the area on August 27, 2022 and saw anything. Use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and remain anonymous when you provide information. Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

