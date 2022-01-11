Stabbing in Moncton

The Codiac Regional RCMP said a 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning with stab wounds. The stabbing took place near a business at the 1500 block of Main Street in Moncton, New Brunswick. It was reported to the RCMP around 4:55 a.m., January 11, 2022.

RCMP Investigating

As Police investigate, they are asking for the public to help in locating a person of interest identified in the stabbing.

Person of Interest

He is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall with a scruffy beard. Officials said he has a “a thick French accent.” When last seen, he was wearing a brown jacket with yellow and green stripes. Police said they believe he “left the scene on foot with an injury to one of his hands.”

Contact the RCMP

Contact the Codiac Regional RCMP if you have any information about this investigation. Call 506-857-2400 if you saw the individual or witnessed suspicious activity near the 1500 block of Main Street in Moncton around 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 11. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

