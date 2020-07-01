RCMP Investigating Series of Suspicious Fires

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's help in investigations into a series of suspicious fires in northwestern New Brunswick between June 23 and June 26, 2020.

On June 23 at approximately 3:30 a.m., members of the Perth-Andover RCMP detachment along with the Plaster Rock Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire on Main Street in Linton Corner. Later that morning, at approximately 5 a.m., the RCMP along with the Plaster Rock Fire Department responded to a second call of a home on fire on Anderson Road in Aroostook. Both structures were vacant at the time of the incidents and were destroyed by the fire.

The investigation has determined both fires to be suspicious in nature. Police believe the two incidents to be connected.

On June 26 around 3:20 a.m., Perth-Andover RCMP members and the Plaster Rock Fire Department again responded to a report of a fire, this time in a wooded area off Route 385 in Oxford. Two camping-trailers and a camp which was under-construction, were completely destroyed. The fire is considered suspicious. Police do not believe this incident is connected to the suspicious fires on June 23.

The Perth-Andover RCMP along with the Provincial Fire Marshall's office are continuing to investigate to determine the cause of all three fires.

Anyone who may have been in the areas where the fires occurred and witnessed suspicious activity, or who may have information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP detachment at 506-273-5000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.