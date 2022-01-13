Two Vehicle Crash in Fort Fairfield

A 43-year-old Presque Isle woman was extricated from her SUV after a two vehicle crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Routes 167 and 1A in Fort Fairfield, Maine.

Minor Injuries

Katherine Grant was taken to Northern Light AR Gould hospital with minor injuries, according to Fort Fairfield Police Chief, Matthew E. Cummings. Fifty-three-year-old Dean Staples of Caribou was not hurt in the other vehicle.

Crash Details

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, January 13. Cummings said Grant was in her 2021 Honda Sports Utility Vehicle traveling east on Route 167. As she approached the intersection of Route 1A, she was unable to stop at the stop sign. Her vehicle was struck by Staples’ GMC pickup. He was driving south on Route 1A, said Cummings.

Driver Extricated from Vehicle

Grant was trapped in her SUV. The Fort Fairfield Fire & Rescue Department extricated her from the vehicle. She was transported to AR Gould in Presque Isle, Maine.

Icy Roads

Both Grant and Staples were wearing their seatbelts. The road conditions were icy at the time of the crash, said Chief Cummings. The SUV and the pickup both had extensive damages and were towed from the scene.

Investigation

The incident is being investigated by the Fort Fairfield Police Chief.

