Presque Isle Holds Off Winslow To Advance To Semis [GIRLS]

No. 3 Presque Isle vs. No. 6 Winslow

The Presque Isle Wildcats held off a late charge from the Winslow Black Raiders Friday to advance to the Class B semifinals.

The No. 3 Wildcats (16-3) built a 12-point lead in the first half at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, but the No. 6 Black Raiders cut the lead to 3 points late in the fourth quarter. Winslow was unable to close the gap, and Presque Isle finished the job with a 53-46 victory.

Sophomore Faith Sjoberg led the Wildcats with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Freshman Annalise Jandreu added 11 points in the win,

Sjoberg was named the player of the game.

The Winslow Black Raiders (13-6) were led by Sliver Clukey and Littlefield, each of whom had 14 points.