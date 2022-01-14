Portland, Maine Cartoonist’s ‘Big Nate’ will Stream on Paramount+ in February

Portland will be represented on Paramount Plus this coming February with the debut of the animated series “Big Nate” based on the comic strip by Lincoln Peirce, one of our very own Portlanders.

Big Nate | Official Trailer | Paramount+ by Paramount Plus via YouTube loading...

Peirce started the long-running strip in 1991 and the comic has since been running in 400 newspapers and was converted into a best-selling series of books.

The comic strip “Big Nate” follows rebellious sixth-grader Nate and his adventures with his best friends and family, making it a great funny feel-good show for Nickelodeon.

Big Nate | Official Trailer | Paramount+ by Paramount Plus via YouTube loading...

As mentioned in an article by the Portland Press Herald, the animated series will debut on February 17 on Paramount+ with a sneak peak happening on Nickelodeon this coming Sunday, January 16 during the Cowboy’s NFL playoff game halftime. A win-win for parents and kiddos.

The first eight episodes of the series will be available on February 17 and more episodes will be released later on. Peirce must be pumped!!

This is a huge deal and something Portland should be proud of. Jack Black will even be a voiceover in the premiere! He’ll be playing a character that wants to be a prank partner with Nate, so you already know it’s going to be good.

To get ready for the big debut, you can check out the daily comic strip here and see why Nickelodeon and Paramount+ want to turn the silly strip into a streaming series. After 31 years of daily jokes, Peirce is finally hitting the screen and it is much deserved.

Portland represent!