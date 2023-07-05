Police in Maine Looking for Suspect in 4th of July Shooting

Police are looking to locate a suspect in the Naples shooting on July 4 on the Causeway.

Police are Looking for 18-Year-Old Shooting Suspect

Detective Lt. Paul Thorp is asking the public to contact law enforcement if you have seen 18-year-old Alexander Goodwin from Bridgton. Thorpe said to not approach him. Police are also asking Goodwin to turn himself in.

Suspect Shot Male Juvenile in Naples on the 4th of July

Goodwin was identified as a suspect in the shooting of a juvenile male at the Fourth of July celebration in Naples on Tuesday.

Victim Taken to Hospital for Non-Life Threatening Injuries

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Bridgton Hospital for treatment. He was then flown by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center.

Description of Suspect

Goodwin is described as an 18-year-old male with blonde hair. He stands around 5’8” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

