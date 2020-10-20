Stars Of Maine Cabin Masters Food Drive In Naples On Thursday

We love it when a great plan comes together, especially when the plan is to help our neighbors who are food insecure. No one should have to go hungry.

Our friends at Great Northern Docks in Naples have teamed up with the stars of the DIY hit, Maine Cabin Masters for a drive thru food drive on Thursday, October 22.

According to a post on Facebook, the event is your opportunity to bring non-perishable food, toiletries or a cash donation for the Crosswalk Food Basket.

It is also a chance for fans of MCM to meet and greet the crew from their favorite TV show.

The event is going on from 2p-4p at Great Northern Docks 1114 Roosevelt Trail in Naples, Maine.

It's always good to see Ashley, Ryan, Chase, Jedi, and Dixie. It's even better when it's for the great cause of helping to get food to hungry people in the community.

The Maine Cabin Masters have a pretty good track record of making things better for others...right?

Thanks again to these wicked famous Blimpsters for lending their celebrity to help Great Northern Docks get much needed basics and cash directed to the Crosswalk Food Basket.

We love watching the fun and creativity on MCM. Blimpville is so proud of our fellow Mainers' continued success!

You can watch the Maine Cabin Masters amazing makeovers, Monday nights at 10 on the DIY Network.