Maine Warden Service Searching for Missing 40-Year-Old Man

The Maine Warden Service is looking for a missing 40 year-old man from Naples who was last seen on Thursday, September 7.

Maine Man Missing Since September 7

Joseph Jimino was last in contact with friends before he left for an ATV ride in the Naples and Otisfield area on September 7. He did not show up for work on September 8 or on Monday, September 11, said Mark Latti, Communications Director, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Family and Friends Unable to Contact Missing Man

Jimino’s family and friends have not heard form and have not been able to contact him. Latti said Jimino’s 2008 Yamaha Raptor is also missing.

Maine Wardens Maine Wardens loading...

ATV Trails Searched

Authorities searched local ATV trails on Monday, September 11. The search was temporarily suspended due to heavy rain and darkness. The search resumed at 7 am Tuesday morning.

Departments Involved

Assisting the Maine Warden Service in the search is the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Naples Fire Department and the Casco Fire Department.

Officials Looking for Information

Contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office at (207) 774- 1444 if you have any information about Jimino.

