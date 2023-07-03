Maine Wardens Recover Body of 16-Year-Old Drowning Victim

The Maine Warden Service said a 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming with family Sunday afternoon at Deer Lake Campground in Aurora, Maine.

16-Year-Old Boy Drowned at Hancock County Campground

His body was recovered by a Warden Service Diver in seven feet of water about 60 feet from shore.

Brother Told Aunt he Thought There was a Medical Event

Officials said the 16-year-old male was swimming with his brother, cousins and friends around 4 pm. The brother yelled to his aunt that he thought his brother was having a medical event, according to WABI News.

Family and Friends Searched in the Water

Witnesses said they saw the 16-year-old go underwater and not come back up. Family and friends got in the water to look for him but could find him. The area where he went under has a steep drop-off, according to officials.

Wardens Recovered the Body

The Warden’s Service used a boat to search for him. His body was recovered by a diver.

Name Not Released

His name and other information has not been released. This story will be updated when more information is released.

