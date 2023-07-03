3 Men & 1 Woman from Aroostook County Facing Drug Charges

The Fort Fairfield Police Department seized a large amount of drugs Saturday night and arrested three men from Aroostook County for unlawful drug trafficking and other charges. One woman was also charged for unlawful possession.

Three Men and One Woman from Aroostook County Face Drug Charges

Police said 31-year-old Troy Soucy was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Main Street around 11 pm. He was a passenger in the vehicle and had three active warrants.

Fentanyl and Meth Found during Search

Officers searched Soucy and found fentanyl and meth on his person. He was arrested and charged with unlawful drug trafficking and violation of conditions of release. His bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 surety. Soucy was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Police: “Narcotic Trafficking Operation”

Fort Fairfield Chief of Police, Matthew E. Cummings said officers got a search warrant for Soucy’s residence at 290 South Caribou Road in Fort Fairfield. “Multiple illicit substances were located inside the residence along with evidence of a narcotic trafficking operation.”

Arrests and Charges

Officers arrested 25-year-old Kevin Doody from Woodland, He was charged with unlawful drug trafficking. Doody’s bail was set at $10,000 cash. He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail for holding.

Also arrested was 40-year-old David Franz from Fort Fairfield. Franz was charged with unlawful drug trafficking and violation of conditions of release. His bail was set at $2,500 cash. Franz was taken to the Aroostook County Jail for holding.

Twenty-two-year-old Courtney Libby from Woodland was also charged with unlawful possession of drugs. (Not pictured).

Fort Fairfield Police: 9 Drug Arrests in 2 Weeks

Chief Cummings said “officers seized approximately 20 grams of Fentanyl and 26.8 grams of Methamphetamine along with multiple other illicit prescription drugs during the traffic stop and search warrant. This incident marks 9 drug arrests in the last two weeks conducted by Fort Fairfield Police Officers.”

