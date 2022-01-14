One man was hospitalized after a pickup hauling a trailer with four snowmobiles careened off an I-95 overpass in Howland, Maine, just below Lincoln.

WABI-TV reports three men from Massachusetts were driving north for a snowmobile trip Thursday morning when they hit a patch of ice on the overpass at North Howland Road. Officials said the truck and trailer hit the left guardrail then plowed over the right-hand side guardrail and plummeted over 20 feet to the road below.

One man suffered a deep laceration but the other two men were apparently not injured in the crash. Miraculously, no vehicles were struck when the pickup crashed onto the roadway.

The truck and trailer had to be towed away and the snowmobiles appeared to have the survived the plunge with minimal damage. They were removed from the damaged trailer, which had ended up in a snowbank.

Maine State Police and Howland Fire & Ambulance responded to the crash.

The North Howland Road was closed for over two hours while the wreckage was cleared and utility crews repaired downed power lines.