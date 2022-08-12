Fatal Residential Fire

Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a fatal house fire in Industry, Maine early Friday morning, August 12, 2022.

Three Family Members Survived the Fire

A family of four lived at the 14 Moe’s Cove Road residence in Franklin County. A 6 year old and a 10 year old made it out of the home safely along with their mother. The sounds of a smoke alarm alerted them of the fire, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Fire Claims Life

The 46 year old father did not survive. His body was taken to a local funeral home to be examined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Moss said “the deceased is believed to be 46-year-old Ryan Hallman who lived in the home with his wife and two children.”

Authorities are Investing the Cause of Fire

Officials said there is no evidence of foul play. The fire is under an ongoing investigation to determine the cause.

