68-Year-Old Man Died in House Fire on Verona Island, Maine

A 68-year-old man from Prospect, Maine died Wednesday night in a house fire on East Side Road on Verona Island.

68-Year-Old Man Died in Fire on Verona Island

There were three people in the residence when the fire broke out. The homeowner and another person made it out of the house safely. Terrance Leach died in the fire. He was staying at the home as a guest, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Multiple fire crews from several different towns responded to the fire around 6:45 pm.

Autopsy Results

Officials conducted an autopsy and determined there was no foul play, The cause of the fire is under investigation.

House Fire the Day Before

Moss said Leach’s home in Prospect burned down the day before, Tuesday, March 14. Leach was staying with a friend at the Verona Island home. Moss added, “The cause of the Prospect fire was accidental. Mr. Leach was smoking while using a home oxygen tank.”

