Seven People & Animals Escape House Fire, Waterville, Maine

Seven people, including four young children, escaped a fire that gutted a house in Waterville, Maine early Monday.

WCSH-TV reports residents of the rented home were climbing out a kitchen window when fire crews arrived around midnight.

Three dogs, three cats, four lizards and a pet rat also escaped the blaze or were rescued by firefighters.

The home was destroyed. A car that was parked nearby was also damaged.

It appears a discarded cigarette may have caused the blaze. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.