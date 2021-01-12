Seven People & Animals Escape House Fire, Waterville, Maine
Seven people, including four young children, escaped a fire that gutted a house in Waterville, Maine early Monday.
WCSH-TV reports residents of the rented home were climbing out a kitchen window when fire crews arrived around midnight.
Three dogs, three cats, four lizards and a pet rat also escaped the blaze or were rescued by firefighters.
The home was destroyed. A car that was parked nearby was also damaged.
It appears a discarded cigarette may have caused the blaze. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.
