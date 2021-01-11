House Fire in Upper Woodstock, New Brunswick

A fire that ripped through a single-storey house in Upper Woodstock Sunday afternoon has left one man homeless.

The Woodstock Fire Department responded to the fire along the Jacksonville Road around 3:30 p.m. Crews quickly brought the blaze under control, but the home was extensively damaged.

The River Valley Sun reports the elderly occupant escaped without serious injury. Family members and the Canadian Red Cross are helping the man with lodging and other emergency needs.

Woodstock Fire Chief Harold McLellan said the blaze remains under investigation. The home was not insured.