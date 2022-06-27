RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery Attempt in St. Martins. N.B.

The Hampton RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify two men involved in an attempted armed robbery earlier this month in St. Martins, N.B., just east of Saint John.

On June 8 at around 6 p.m., a man operating an ATV approached a car that was parked on the gravel portion of Vaughan Creek Road, according to Corporal Mark Ward.



Two men who were inside the car reportedly demanded that he hand over his ATV and wallet and brandished a firearm. The driver of the ATV was able to get away without being injured. The men in the car fled the scene before police arrived, Ward said.

The two suspects are described as being between the ages of 30 and 35 years old. One of the men is about six feet two inches (188 centimeters) tall, and about 175 pounds (79 kilograms). The man was further described as being unshaven with a mustache and was wearing a black hoodie. No description was provided for the second man.

The vehicle of interest was described to police as a black four-door sedan, but no further details were available.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Hampton RCMP at 506-832-5566. Tips can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

