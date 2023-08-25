Maine Law Enforcement Issues Important Reminder as New School Year Starts

Teachers and students all over the state are preparing to start a brand new school year within the next two weeks.

In the past, Maine's law enforcement agencies have taken to social media to remind drivers to go slow in school zones.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office took to its Facebook Page at one point asking folks to remember not to pass a school bus, ever.

Please remember children will be standing beside the roadways, school buses will be making frequent stops, and there may be additional congestion around school drop off and pick up areas. Let us help our amazing bus drivers protect their valuable cargo, OUR CHILDREN.

Ellsworth Police Department's Facebook Page broke that down even further, in case there was any question left in your mind...

If you see flashing yellow lights, it does not mean speed up. It means preparing to stop. One more thing, we have cameras on the school bus, so do not ever pass a stopped school bus with red flashing lights.

Even the Maine Department of Transportation got in on the action.

As the start of the school year draws near, be mindful of children and other pedestrians crossing the roads, and drive with caution and patience around school zones and buses.

Bottom line: As school heads back in session, drive accordingly.

No one wants to learn that lesson the hard way.

A little patience goes a long way when dealing with a morning commute full of buses and children.

Let's set the example for how to behave, rather than be an example of what not to do.

