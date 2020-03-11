No Fans At March Madness Games

It might be March, but the Madness is going to be much quieter.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on March 11, the NCAA announced that while the championship tournaments will be going on, they will do so with no fans in the stands.

"I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.

Emmert also added that the NCAA will continue to monitor the situation and "make adjustments as needed."