New IRS Site Will Let You Check The Status Of Your Stimulus Check

According to Mashable, the Internal Revenue Service is launching a new website that will let American citizens check on the status of their stimulus payment.

The new site, called Get My Payment, will launch on April 17th.

The site will show people when their check (direct deposit) is scheduled to arrive, the address it is being mailed to (or, bank account it is supposed to be deposited), and it will allow people to submit needed information to the IRS.

