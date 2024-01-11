New COVID Variant in Maine Could Be Most Deadly One Yet
Concerns are growing among health officials over a newly identified and highly mutated COVID variant, which appears to be more lethal than previous strains.
The recently emerged JN.1 strain is gaining attention, and the CDC has labeled it as the 'most widely circulating variant in the United States.' As of January 5, 2024, JN.1 is estimated to constitute approximately 60% of all currently circulating variants, marking an increase from the estimated 39-50% in December.
Within the broader context, overall COVID activity is currently higher than usual, with increases in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in recent weeks. The CDC speculates that JN.1 may be the leading factor contributing to this winter surge of COVID.
What are the latest updates with JN.1?
In the last week of 2023, COVID hospitalizations increased by 20.4%, and deaths rose by 12.5%, accounting for nearly 4% of total deaths in the United States during that period.
However, the prevalence of JN.1 is not limited to just our country; it is also on the rise among international travelers, in wastewater viral levels, and in most regions globally. JN.1 is also becoming widespread in Europe and is sharply rising in Asia, rapidly becoming the dominant variant worldwide.
What do we know about the new COVID variant named 'Pirola'?
Despite JN.1's dominance, a new concern is emerging. Studies are warning about another highly mutated COVID variant, ‘BA.2.86,’ also known as 'Pirola,' which experts suggest could be even more deadly than the existing strains.
BA.2.86 is a mutation on an Omicron subvariant and is an ancestor of the currently dominant JN.1. Both strains carry around 60 more spike protein mutations than the original coronavirus and over 30 more than other Omicron variants.
Research from The Ohio State University indicates that BA.2.86 can efficiently enter cell membranes and infect cells in the lower lung, potentially leading to more severe respiratory infections. Dr. Shan-Lu Liu, a virology professor at The Ohio State University, expressed concern over these findings.
Upper respiratory infections impact the throat and sinuses, encompassing conditions such as colds, sinus infections, and sore throats. On the other hand, lower respiratory infections tend to be more prolonged, severe, and potentially more deadly, affecting the airways and lungs.
While the information about these variants continues to unfold, it is crucial to exercise caution and prioritize safety.
