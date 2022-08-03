Mainers Now Eligible to Order Additional Free COVID-19 Tests

Maine residents may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits through Project Access COVID Tests (ACT), the Mills Administration announced on Wednesday.

The project, launched in January, is a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state.

Households in Maine that have already ordered two test kits through Project ACT are now eligible to reorder one additional free kit of five rapid tests.

“As families prepare for back to school this fall, it is a great time to once again visit AccessCOVIDTests.org and have tests on hand in case children get sick or come into contact with someone with COVID-19,” said Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

Maine was one of six states that participated in the pilot phase of Project ACT to increase access to testing in vulnerable communities. In February, DHHS made the free tests available to all Maine households. Maine went on to become the first of the six pilot states to extend the pilot by ordering additional tests. So far, Maine households have ordered nearly 334,000 tests through Project ACT.

Any Maine resident can visit the Project ACT website to place their order. No payment information is required — the tests and shipping are free to residents – and the tests will be delivered through Amazon approximately one week after ordering. The tests require a quick swab inside each nostril, with results available within minutes. The tests can be used for any individual over the age of two.

Maine residents can also order free tests through the national initiative at COVIDtests.gov.

More information about accessing free, rapid, at-home tests can be found on the COVID-19 Testing in Maine website.