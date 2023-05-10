The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department has a new Fire Chief. Brian Lajoie was announced on Monday to take the leadership role.

New Fire Chief at the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department

Lajoie officially started as the Fire Chief on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He has been with the department for many years, according to a post on the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Facebook page.

Years as a First Responder and Leader

The post said, “Brian has been a member of CFAD for 31 years, 28 of those as Full Time Personnel.” It went on to say, “We are excited and wish him a warm welcome into his new role!”

He has been a paramedic for 23 years and for the last seven years, Lajoie has been the Captain of Crew One.

More Information about the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department is located at 121 High St in Caribou. Follow them on Facebook for regular updates and posts about what’s going on in the community. You can also visit their homepage to get additional information, photos and history.

