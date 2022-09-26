Kitchen Fire on Main Street in Caribou

The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department responded to a structure fire Saturday evening at 515 Main Street in Caribou, Maine.

When crews arrived on scene, the kitchen fire had been put out by two people using fire extinguishers.

First responders checked out the two individuals at the location for smoke inhalation and any other medical concerns. Both were released. Due to the fire, the two people were displaced from the residence.

Cause of Fire

The fire was started due to an appliance sitting on the stove top that was accidentally turned on. The appliance caught fire and melted. CFAD said to make sure your stove top is clear of anything when not being used.

Vehicles Drove over Hoses During Incident

Members of the Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department were on the scene for just under an hour. Several vehicles drove over their hoses while they were attending to the call. Officials issued an advisory about the incident and reminded the public of the Maine state statutes. It reads as follows:

MRS Title 29-A. §2065. DRIVING OVER FIRE HOSE: An operator of a motor vehicle may not drive over an unprotected hose of a fire department laid down on a way for a fire or alarm without the consent of the police or fire department official in command. [PL 1993, c. 683, Pt. A, §2 (NEW); PL 1993, c. 683, Pt. B, §5 (AFF).]

First Responders Emphasize Safety

The post on their Facebook page also emphasized the importance of safety, saying, “This is incredibly dangerous for not only crews, but any possible victims that may be trapped. Hoses are placed for efficiency and safety of fire crews.”

