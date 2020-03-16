New Brunswick Public Schools Closed for Two Weeks

The New Brunswick government is closing all public schools in the province for two weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The government says the closures go into effect today and will be reassessed on an ongoing basis.

Early learning and child-care facilities, including those located in schools, are not being closed.

Currently New Brunswick has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The province is asking anyone who has travelled internationally on or after March 9 to avoid early learning and childcare centres for 14 days.

Some New Brunswick post-secondary institutions are adjusting their courses in the wake of the coronavirus as well.

All in-person classes at UNB in Fredericton and Saint Thomas University are suspended for the remainder of the academic year.

Classes will resume using alternative methods following a break this week.