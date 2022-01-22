For the week ending January 21, 2022

The Superintendent of SAD #1 in Presque Isle released the district's weekly Covid-19 case numbers on Friday. Ben Greenlaw used the update to remind the public that the district has an updated online dashboard that can be accessed at any time.

Recent guideline changes

As noted in the memo, the guidelines for contact tracing were recently changed by the Maine CDC and Department of Education. Schools that are requiring masks do not need to conduct contact tracing around those who have tested positive. By no longer conducting contact tracing, this is allowing healthy students to be in-person on a more regular basis. While there are still many restrictions and rules that are confusing to many parents, the recent changes have been a step in the right direction.

72 New Cases Across the Entire District

In total, SAD #1 has identified 72 positive cases across 5 schools in the district. Of those 72 cases, 23 are associated with Presque Isle High School. There were 17 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at the Presque Isle Middle School, and 15 new cases associated with Zippel Elementary. The Pine Street Elementary had 11 new cases confirmed, and there were 6 new cases at the Mapleton Elementary School.

Read the full update for yourself

The entire memo and Facebook post from Ben Greenlaw at SAD #1 can be read below.



