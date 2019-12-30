New Brunswick Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants

The Woodstock RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted on multiple warrants for several incidents.

26-year-old Kristopher Mcconnell from Connell, N.B. failed to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on October 1, 2019 and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is wanted for harassing communications, criminal harassment, obstruction of Peace Officer and violation of a Probation order.

Kristopher Mcconnell is described as being five feet two inches (157 centimeters) tall and weighing around 125 pounds (57 kilograms). He has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristopher Mcconnell is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-726-5222. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.