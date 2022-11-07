New Brunswick Boy Dies After Being Struck in Face with Scooter

An 11-year-old boy has died from injuries he suffered when he was allegedly assaulted by an older boy in Shippagan, N.B.

On Thursday, November 3, members of the Lamèque RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon outside of a residence in Shippagan. When police arrived on scene, they found 11-year-old Thomas Haché had been struck in the back of the head with a metal kick scooter by a 15-year-old boy.

Haché was transported to hospital with injuries considered serious and possibly life-threatening, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP.

The CBC reported the boy was later airlifted to IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax, with injuries that included a fractured skull and internal bleeding. The boy died in hospital on Saturday evening.

On Monday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the alleged assault. The teen is set to be released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst Provincial Court on January 26, 2023.

The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

