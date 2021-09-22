A two-year-old boy remains in critical condition after he was found unresponsive Tuesday in a small farm pond in Cornville, Maine.

Somerset County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 3 p.m. from a residence at 85 James Road, according to Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard happened to be in the area, heard the call, and was first to arrive on the scene. He immediately started CPR on the boy, Moss said.

The child was taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and then transferred by Lifeflight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He is listed in critical condition.

Due to the nature of the call, several agencies responded, including the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police Troopers, Game Wardens, Maine Forest Rangers, and the Maine State Police Major Crime Unit.

Detectives say it appears to be a tragic accident for the family and all of those involved.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

