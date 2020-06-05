17 of the Best Children’s Books That Take Place in Maine

Maine is a magical place. Anyone who's watched Once Upon a Time knows that. According to them, all the (albeit cursed) fairy tale characters live in fictional Storybrooke, Maine.

Beyond the fairy tales, there are some wonderful children's stories that take place here. Stories 207 kids love and parents love to read to them. They're also a wonderful reminder to the kids from away of a place they may spend their summers.

Here are 17 of the best Maine based children's books: