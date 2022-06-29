A 61-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a passenger car Tuesday night in front of the Village Variety convenience store in Glenburn.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and emergency crews responded to the crash around 9:00 p.m. on Broadway in Glenburn, just north of Bangor. Police say the operator of the motorcycle, 61-year-old Andrew Adams of Glenburn, was transported by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.



The driver of the car, 40-year-old Jonathan Hendren of Hudson, was not injured in the crash, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. A 40-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter, who were passengers in Hendren’s vehicle escaped unharmed as well.

The Sheriff’s Office said the initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling north on Route15 when the southbound car turned in front on the motorcycle to go into the convenience store. Police say this investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted during the crash investigation by the Glenburn Fire Department.

Anyone with any information that may be helpful is asked to contact the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 947-4585.

