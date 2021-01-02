UPDATE: Missing Maine Woman – She Has Been Found

UPDATE - 9 AM on January 2nd, 2021

While we don't have all the details, we are hearing that Devin has been found and is safe.

Original story follows...

According to a Facebook post from her family, 20 year old Devin Dore has not been seen since 2 PM on Wednesday, December 30th.

Dore, who is seven months pregnant, was last seen in Van Buran. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5' 6" tall. Devin Dore was last seen in a red Chrysler 200. The vehicle has Florida plates with a plate number of 8248BX

Her family fears she may have been abducted by a known felon.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you can call the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office at 207.532.3471. Or, simply call 911.

