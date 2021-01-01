Which Is the Best-Looking Police Car Among These 40 Maine Cities and Towns?

Who knew there were so many different designs and styles for the various city and town police department vehicles in Maine?

Turns out, there's no one set color or look. You've got your black and white cars. You've got your blue cars. You've got your Chargers and your Explorers. You've got stripes and swooshes.

Ever seen one go past you on I-95 or while you're rolling through town and think, "Wow, that's a pretty sweet looking police cruiser"?

In fact, which Maine town or city police department do you think has the best looking car? There's so many to choose from, each with their own unique spin.

And a bunch of them really know how to shine during a winter storm or a summer sunset. (Frankly, any Maine backdrop makes a photo really pop!)

Take a look at these 40 different police cars across Maine, and then you decide which one you think is the sleekest, or the coolest, or best looking.