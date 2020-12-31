2020 has truly been a rollercoaster of a year. The pandemic, the economy, the election, Tiger King, murder hornets… The list of craziness goes on and on.

As we sat around the office talking about everything that has happened in the last 12 months, we realized that not everything was doom and gloom. Despite all that happened in the past year, there were still plenty of happy moments, uplifting moments, and even a few things that made us laugh. The deal with the brooms standing by themselves, for example. Or, our Camp Out Hunger food drive.

Because of our conversation, we decided to put together a list of top 10 memorable things that happened in Maine in 2020. Yes, some of them are sad and/or infuriating, but some are guaranteed to make you smile.

What did we miss? What other 2020 “memories” need to be added to this list? As always, we want your input. Let us know by messaging us through our app or on Facebook.

