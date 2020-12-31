Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 702 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were 13 deaths in the state.

There are 24,201 confirmed cases.

11,374 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 347.

Aroostook County has a total of 617 confirmed cases. One hundred-sixty people have recovered with 37 hospitalization. There have been eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).