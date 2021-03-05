Mia From West Gardiner is Maine’s First Female Eagle Scout

The Boy Scouts let girls reach for their highest rank in 2019, and now Maine has their very first Eagle Scout.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Mai Dawbin, an 18-year-old from West Gardiner is a great role model. She's Maine Pine Tree Council’s first female Eagle Scout and is one of almost 1,000 young women around the country reaching the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

Julie Frances Photography

Mia's father was an Eagle Scout also and very proud. For her Eagle Scout project, she made care packages to send to some Maine homeless shelters during the pandemic. This was about five months into the pandemic, and even though evictions were put on hold, there was no word if this would be extended. She started raising money pay for the items she would need for the care packages — cloth masks, soap, hand sanitizer, personal hygiene items like razors and tampons, socks, snacks, notebooks, crayons, and toys and games.

Mia's dad says that she was always able to find her own path. Like when other kids went to middle school, she went to Maine Connections Academy, a Scarborough online academy. She graduated last spring and took subjects at her own pace.

Danielle Hileman, the troop leader of Dawbin's Troop 1776, says they are so proud of her. Calling her a trailblazer and role model, and saying...'she has shown daily what it means to live the Scout Law and oath hin her daily life and community involvement.'

Next for Mia is getting into the University of Maine Machias, where she wants to study education and psychology. I can't wait to see all the amazing things she's going to accomplish!

