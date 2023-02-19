Mark Your Calendar Because the Maine Fair Schedule for 2023 is Here

Agricultural fairs have a long history here in Maine with some dating back over 150 years. Throughout the state each year, 25 agricultural fairs are held from June to October with at least one going on every week. As soon as the fair closes, preparations begin for next year's fair.

Any kid who grew up in Maine has fond memories of riding the rides, eating cotton candy, trying to win a prize by throwing a ring around a bottle, or petting baby goats and sheep. Some kids who grew up on farms compete by showing off their livestock or trying to win a pig to take home in the pig scramble.

Maine has big fairs like the Cumberland County Fair and the Fryeburg Fair which is Maine's largest agricultural fair and the second largest in New England. But just because a fair is smaller doesn't mean that it doesn't have a lot to offer. I grew up going to the Oxford County Fair each year and it was always a blast.

All these fairs are represented by the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs to promote good fellowship, agricultural education, and cooperation between all the Maine fairs. They just released the dates for 24 of the 25 Maine fairs so you can mark your calendar and be ready for a wicked good time at a fair near you.

The 2023 fair season in Maine runs from June 21 to October 8, so you have lots of chances to take part in one of these great Maine traditions. Here's a look at this year's schedule.

