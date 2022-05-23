Man Dies in Rollover Crash near Masardis, Maine

A 68-year-old Winterville Plantation man was killed early Friday, May 13th after the pickup he was driving rolled over on Route 11 just below Masardis.

Maine State Police say a passerby reported the crash in T9 R5 just before 4:00 a.m. The victim was identified as Ray Parks, the operator and sole occupant of the 2008 Chevy Silverado, according to Sgt. Chad Fuller.

An Investigation by Trooper Laney Merchant found that Parks lost control of the vehicle, drove down into an embankment, then rolled the truck onto its roof in the roadway. Parks was ejected from the vehicle and was found dead at the scene.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office released the body to Bower’s Funeral Home, Sgt. Fuller said.

Ashland Fire & Ambulance, Ashland Police Department and Maine Dept. of transportation also responded to the scene.