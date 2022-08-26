A 50-year-old Bar Harbor man was killed when police say he was run over by his own van late Thursday afternoon near the Mount Desert Island Regional High School.

The Bar Harbor Police Department reports the fatal incident happened around 4:00 pm. Police and paramedics were called to the area of 15 Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.



Investigators say it appears Alexei Evsikov had been operating a 2004 Nissan van along Cross Street when there may have been a vehicle malfunction.

Police say Evsikov got out of the van and left the transmission in neutral. The vehicle rolled backwards and ran over him, causing fatal injuries.

Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island Police were assisted at the scene by Bar Harbor Fire Department and Ellsworth Police.

Police continue to investigate. We'll update this article when more information becomes available.

Dr. Evsikov, also resided in Florida. He was a research scientist who had worked for Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

