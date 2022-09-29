Elderly Man Dies in Fire in West Gardiner, Maine

An 83-year-old man is thought to have died in a fire Thursday morning at a rental property in West Gardiner.

The West Gardiner Fire Department responded to the fire at 810 Lewiston Road shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. While extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered one deceased adult, Moss said.



Investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshal’s office were contacted and responded to the fire scene to investigate. They were assisted by members of the Maine Forest Service and Maine State Police.

Officials believe the deceased to be 83-year-old Sherwood Keene, who was renting the property. Keene’s remains have been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta, Moss said.

West Gardiner Fire Department was assisted by the Litchfield, Hallowell, Pittston, Randolph, Manchester and Farmingdale Fire Departments. Gardiner Fire and Rescue assisted as well. The dwelling was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This article will be updated as more information comes to light.

