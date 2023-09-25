An early morning crash in Glenburn left 3 men dead Sunday.

According to the statement put out by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, it took place on the Phillips Road, near the Merryman Road.

"Deputies confirmed a single vehicle traveling on Phillips Road toward Kenduskeag Road, left the roadway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle went into the ditch rolling over after striking a driveway culvert.

All three male occupants were killed in the traffic crash. Sheriff's Office deputies, detectives, and reconstruction team investigated the crash."

Both Glenburn and Hermon Fire Departments helped at the scene Sunday. Authorities are not releasing the names or any other information at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

We will update the story as more details become available.

