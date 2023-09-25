3 Men Die After Vehicle Hits Culvert In Glenburn Early Sunday Morning
An early morning crash in Glenburn left 3 men dead Sunday.
According to the statement put out by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, it took place on the Phillips Road, near the Merryman Road.
"Deputies confirmed a single vehicle traveling on Phillips Road toward Kenduskeag Road, left the roadway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle went into the ditch rolling over after striking a driveway culvert.
