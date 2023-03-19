One Man is Dead after a Rollover Crash in Hermon, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said one man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Route 2 in Hermon near Maine Recovery.
Car Rolled Over Several Times and Driver was Ejected from the Vehicle
The vehicle struck an embankment on the way to Hermon Village. The sedan also hit a utility pole and “small business property.” The car rolled over several times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened around 8 am on the Bangor side of Route 2 and Coldbrook Road.
Additional information including names will be released after officials notify the family.
Ongoing Investigation
The investigation is ongoing. Forensic mappers were on the scene along with sheriff’s deputies and crash reconstructionist. Also assisting on the scene was the Hermon Fire Department.
Service Interruptions
There may be interruptions in power service on Sunday, said the Sheriff’s Office.
