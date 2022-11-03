An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston.

The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.

First responders from Thomaston and Rockland did everything they could to revive the man, but he passed away at the scene.



Darkness an apparent factor in fatal pedestrian accident

Hoppe said it was a “really dark stretch of the road.” He said there was no indication of intoxication by the driver of the car and speed was not a factor in the collision, according to the Courier-Gazette.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his family can be notified.

That section of Route 1 near the Thomaston/Rockland town line was closed down for about three hours Wednesday evening while accident reconstructionists from the Maine State Police processed the scene.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office were contacted, as is standard following a fatal crash. Thomaston Police expect to release more information as the investigation continues.

Thomaston fatality came less than a week after pedestrian was killed in Rockland

This was the second fatal pedestrian accident in the past week in that area. Seventy-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland died last Thursday morning after she was struck by a pickup truck at a crosswalk in Rockland. Police said the sun in the driver’s eyes was a contributing factor in that collision.

