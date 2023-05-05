67-Year-Old Maine Man Died after his Car Hit a Tractor-Trailer

67-Year-Old Maine Man Died after his Car Hit a Tractor-Trailer

Somerset County Sheriff's Office

A 67-year-old man from St. Albans died after a collision with a tractor-trailer truck in Palmyra on Thursday morning.

Police: Driver Crossed the Center Line

Police said Robert Sylvia crossed the center line and crashed into the semi on Eli Hill Road, according to WGME News. He died at the scene. 

Passenger Taken to the Hospital with Injuries

A juvenile passenger in his vehicle had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ongoing Investigation

Police are investigating the accident.

Get our free mobile app

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

This news story will be updated when more information is made available and released to the media and public. Download the station’s app to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 
Filed Under: Crash, Palmyra, tractor trailer
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From