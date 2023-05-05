67-Year-Old Maine Man Died after his Car Hit a Tractor-Trailer

A 67-year-old man from St. Albans died after a collision with a tractor-trailer truck in Palmyra on Thursday morning.

Police: Driver Crossed the Center Line

Police said Robert Sylvia crossed the center line and crashed into the semi on Eli Hill Road, according to WGME News. He died at the scene.

Passenger Taken to the Hospital with Injuries

A juvenile passenger in his vehicle had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ongoing Investigation

Police are investigating the accident.

