18-Year-Old Daughter Died after Mother Crashes into Recycling Truck
Police said an 18-year-old died in a car accident after her mother crashed into a recycling truck in New Sharon on Tuesday.
Rear-Ended a Recycling Truck
The 39-year-old woman was driving a Chevy Suburban with three children around 1:20 pm on Farmington Farm Road. Officials said she rear-ended an Archies Recycling truck as it was pulling over to pick up recyclables.
Three Children and Mother in the Vehicle
Eighteen-year-old Kylie Ladd died following the crash. The mother, an infant and a toddler suffered minor injuries, according to WGME News.
Crash Under Investigation
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
