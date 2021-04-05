Maine To Expand Gatherings To 100% Next Month

If you have anything "Big" happening in 2021, like a wedding or large gathering, you'll be pleased to know that the The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development has announced they plan to expand the current capacity limits next month on May 24th, according to a news report by WMTW-TV.

As it stands currently, we are at a 50% capacity for any indoor venues or gatherings and at 75% capacity for any outdoors gatherings. Both according to the expansion will be at 100 % come May 24th baring any unforeseen issues.

The report from WMTW-TV also indicates that the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development will be offering a checklist that Mainers can use as guidance when wedding planning or want to ensure the most safety when it comes to having larger gatherings both inside and out.

