Local Organizations Work Together to Fill Gaps for Households in Need

When a gap in services was realized, three local organizations pulled together to help serve families throughout Aroostook County.

“At United Way of Aroostook, we are always looking for gaps in our communities and thinking of ways we can step in to help fill those gaps. Working with ACAP, we were able to determine there was a population of people being seriously impacted by COVID-19 who were unable to find assistance to help them as they struggled to pay their utilities. We knew this was a gap we could help fill and were happy to step in to make sure these individuals were not forgotten,” shared Sarah Ennis, Executive Director, United Way of Aroostook.

As households continue to struggle with the impacts of COVID-19, programs and services have become available to help ease that burden for many. Programs such as increased SNAP benefits, access to technology and rental assistance are just three examples of programs designed to assist individuals and families during these challenging times. It was quickly realized by front line service providers that there was limited resources for local homeowners who had been impacted by the pandemic.

When the challenge was identified, a collaboration was born between Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP), United Way of Aroostook (UWA) and Machias Savings Bank. Machias Savings Bank donated $5,000 to help homeowners with past due utilities and that donation was generously matched by UWA. ACAP has been and will continue to administer these funds until they are depleted.

“As a bank, we have seen the far ranging financial impacts of the pandemic, not only on businesses, but on individuals. We have worked tirelessly to lessen those impacts in a myriad of ways, including awarding more than $300,000 to non-profits throughout Maine to assist their efforts to help feed folks, purchase personal protective equipment for frontline workers and first responders, and make improvements to their operations to slow the spread of COVID-19 while they continue to focus on those they serve,” stated Tim Goff, AVP, Branch Manager of the Presque Isle Machias Savings Bank Branch. “This donation, targeting homeowners who have had less options and resources made available to help them through these difficult times, is another way we can step up and fill a critical need, helping to move Maine forward so we can all get through this together safely and securely.”

The coaching team at ACAP oversees this new initiative and works closely with the household to connect them to all of the programs and services the household may qualify for. The donation dollars are used as a fund of last resort and can assist with up to $500 per household with past due utilities. The goal is to assist the individual or family to be able to safely remain in their home. Homeowners are encouraged to work with their financial institution regarding monthly mortgage payments. To date, the program has served 14 households who have been impacted financially by the virus and are behind on utility payments. These households are scattered throughout Aroostook County and include families with young children, adults over the age of 70 and many households that were temporally unemployed.

About Aroostook County Action Program: Aroostook County Action Program provides the people of Aroostook County with services and resources that help individuals and families achieve greater economic independence. As a leader, or in partnership with others, ACAP provides guidance to the community in responding to emerging human needs in the areas of community health, early care and education, energy and housing, and workforce development services. Aroostook County Action Program continues to accept new clients as well as serve existing clients through a vast array of programming. To learn more about available services available, contact the ACAP Team at 207- 764-3721.

About United Way of Aroostook: United Way of Aroostook is a 510 (3) (c) organization established in the county in 1957. United Way works in every Aroostook County community to offer solutions to today’s problems. We actively seek donations to be distributed to health and human service agencies and their programs so that they may provide the services needed in our community.

About Machias Savings Bank: Machias Savings Bank is Maine’s fifth largest community bank with $1.8 billion in assets and 15 branches from Portland to Caribou. Based in Machias since 1869, Machias Savings Bank seeks to move Maine forward through financial health, one person, one business and one community at a time. More details about Machias Savings Bank can be found online at machiassavings.bank. Member FDIC.